Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peruvian government firms up labor laws after McDonald´s deaths

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lima
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 20:30 IST
Peruvian government firms up labor laws after McDonald´s deaths
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

Peru´s government on Friday night announced measures to strengthen penalties for companies found responsible for workplace accidents, days after two McDonald´s franchisee workers died in one of its restaurants.

Minister of Labor Sylvia Caceres said from now on there would be an automatic closure of 10 to 20 days of businesses where accidents happened to allow for a full investigation, which could extend to 30 days if the company´s responsibility for the accident was determined. "Closure (for the 30-day maximum) will be considered when it has been determined that the employer has breached its obligations and thereby affected the health and life of its workers," Caceres told a news conference on Friday night.

She made no mention of the deaths of Alexandra Porras, 18, and Carlos Campo, 19, a young couple who died by electrocution while cleaning the kitchen of a McDonald´s Corp restaurant operated by its Latin American franchisee Arcos Dorados. The general manager of the McDonald's operating firm in Peru said in an interview with local TV that the drinks supply machine at the restaurant was suffering from an electrical fault that its managers had not reported to the company´s maintenance department.

This week the labor inspection agency found Arcos Dorados Peru guilty of six "very serious" safety and health violations that caused the death of pair and proposed the company be fined $254,000. Caceres said that fines for fatal accidents "have no relevance if they do not even affect the operation of the company economically."

"We believe that this is a step forward to reinforce the dissuasive capacity that the labor inspectorate must exert for employers who deliberately and irresponsibly breach their obligations and affect the health of our workers," she said. Arcos Dorados said last week that all 29 McDonald's restaurants in Peru would remain closed until they finished their own site inspections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Hawaii helicopter crash: Remains of 6 people found

The remains of six out of seven people, who were aboard a helicopter that crashed on the Hawaiian island of Kauai earlier this week, have been found, police have said. The seven people confirmed to be on the flight include a pilot and six p...

Cold wave tightens grip, hits rail, air traffic; 2 dead in Haryana vehicle pile up

The frigid air barrelling through north India plummeted temperatures to seasons lowest in Delhi and neighbouring states on Saturday with many places recording a minimum of below two degrees Celsius, as dense fog reduced visibility and disru...

Indian Arrows rally to stun Churchill Brothers 2-1

In the first big upset of this I-League season, Indian Arrows rallied to beat the in-form Churchill Brothers FC 2-1 in their own backyard here on Saturday. Reaping the benefits of the tactical brilliance of head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh, t...

Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by UP cops: 'They grabbed me by neck, pushed me, I fell down'

A high-voltage drama unfolded here on Saturday evening as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged she was manhandled by police personnel who grabbed her by the throat and pushed her when she resisted their attempts to stop her from vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019