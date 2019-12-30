Left Menu
VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

Jai Bhagwan alias Jai Kumar, who had served as General Manager with VisionRI till October, 2019, reportedly got a new company registered in the same domain namely ‘DevEmerge’ on the name of his family members that too during his service period. It has now come to light that at least for five months he misused his position to access secret and sensitive information of the company and passed them to his new company.

VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd. has served a legal notice to Mr. Jai Bhagwan who recently resigned from the organization. The notice was served after the company through its associates came to know that he was approaching them for assignments masquerading as an employee of the company which is in complete violation of the 'non-disclosure agreement'. It also came to light that he and the team in DevEmerge are using similar email ids to apparently confuse the associates, experts, and clients associated with VisionRI.

"It's a breach of trust and also in contravention to professional ethics. Since June 2019 he was reportedly working for his family Startup in the same domain but getting paid from VisionRI," said Mr. J. P. Singh, Managing Director of VisionRI. Referring to the contents of the legal notice, Mr. Singh informed that the 'non-disclosure agreement' of VisionRI specifically prohibits an ex-employee to associate with any startup or partnership, etc. in the same domain or sector, for a specific period after leaving the organization". In the legal notice, Mr. Bhagwan has also been accused of stealing data and information between June to October 2019. An internal inquiry is being conducted to assess the actual and potential loss to the company, added Mr. Singh.

Through its associates, VisionRI learned that Mr. Bhagwan was approaching them to gain business opportunities for DevEmerge Global Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. which was registered in the same domain in June 2019. Ms. Seema Jawla, Managing Director of DevEmerge is wife of his brother while his own wife Ms. Suman Rani holds the position of Director. In the initial inquiry, it was revealed that he is misusing the stolen data and information in soliciting work, assignments, collaborations from the existing clients and associates of the company.

In the legal notice, VisionRI has given Mr. Bhagwan a last opportunity to abide by the 'non-disclosure agreement' and surrender all the stolen information and data to the company at the earliest. The company has also written to DevEmerge for appropriate action against Mr. Bhagwan.

It is pertinent to mention that Mr. Bhagwan worked with VisionRI for about seven years during which he has access to the confidential information of the company. His first sensitive position was as Deputy Manager- Business Development with effect from 01 August 2012 and later on he was promoted to further higher pedestrian of working in the company.

