DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec.30

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 17:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 17:26 IST
For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, DECEMBER 30 ** ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets Molodovan President Igor Dodon and holds a joint news conference - 1515 GMT.

MOSCOW - Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, to visit Moscow and meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 1

TALLINN – 9th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 2

PALM SPRINGS, Ca – 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (to Jan. 13). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

BURMA – 72nd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 6 LONDON - Costa Book Category Awards Winners to be announced. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7 WASHINGTON DC, United States - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the White House.

PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 41st anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8 BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels.

ISTANBUL, Turkey - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9 ** NEW YORK – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to visit New York. ZAGREB - European Commission visits Croatia as the nation starts its Presidency of the Council of the EU (to Jan. 10). - - - - - - - - -

Friday, JANUARY 10 BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2020 (to Jan. 19).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 9th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. TAIWAN - Taiwanese Legislative Yuan election.

TAIWAN – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 12 MOSCOW - Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, will visit Uzbekistan (to Jan. 13).

HAITI - 10th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 13

ABU DHABI - International Water Summit 2020 (to Jan. 16). ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14 MOSCOW - Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves on his first-ever visit to Russia (to Jan. 17).

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission's vice-presidents, Vera Jourova and Dubravka Suica, present the bloc's executive plan for its Conference on the Future of Europe. TUNISIA – 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

MOSCOW - The Gaidar Forum 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

Paris - OECD ministerial meeting on migration. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 20

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland - 2020 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. (to Jan. 24) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the "Review of the Stability and Growth Pact." - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, January 23 ZAGREB, CroatiaEU informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers (to Jan. 24). JERUSALEM – Charles, Prince of Wales, to visit Israel and attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 EGYPT – 9th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28 BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council meeting. TUESDAY - Costa Book of the Year will be announced. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29 BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice-President Sefcovic present the executive's 2020 work programme in Brussels.

BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement methodology. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5 BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager holds debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell on the European Defence in Brussels.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council meeing. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18 BRUSSESL – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 TOGO - Referendum. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

