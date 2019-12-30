Left Menu
Zafarabad violence case: Court to pronounce order on bail plea tomorrow

A Delhi court will tomorrow pronounce the order on the bail petition of two accused in Zafarabad violence case.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 30-12-2019 17:32 IST
Zafarabad violence case: Court to pronounce order on bail plea tomorrow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court will tomorrow pronounce the order on the bail petition of two accused in Zafarabad violence case. During the course of hearing today, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) A K Srivastav opposed their bail plea and said that they threw the petrol bombs on the police personnel.

On December 17, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed but people still gathered and carried out the rally, he said. The counsel, representing an accused named Sajid, told the court that his client was not a part of the unlawful assembly and that his name is not mentioned in the FIR. "Influential people are not arrested because of their status even though their names are there in the FIR."

The lawyer, representing another accused named Daniyal, told the court that there is no CCTV footage to ascertain that his client was involved in the violence and questioned how the police charged him under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Judge Gurdeep Singh asked the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) why the accused were charged under that section to which he contended that they threw throw petrol bombs at the police personnel due to which two officers sustained injuries.

A total of six people were arrested after a protest against the newly amended citizenship law on December 17 turned violent in the area. The accused were sent to judicial custody by the Karkardooma court. (ANI)

