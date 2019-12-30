Army Chief calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Rashtrapati Bhavan in a tweet said: "General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Army Staff, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

General Rawat, who was appointed the Chief of Army Staff on December 31, 2016, retires tomorrow after completing a tenure of three years. (ANI)

