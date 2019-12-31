Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Cyprus court finds Briton guilty of lying about gang-rape

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 00:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 00:59 IST
UPDATE 3-Cyprus court finds Briton guilty of lying about gang-rape

A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago.

In a case closely followed by rights groups, a district court in the town of Paralimni ruled that the woman, aged 19 at the time, had lied about being sexually abused by 12 Israeli teenagers. Sentencing was set for Jan. 7. The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested after police said she had withdrawn an accusation that the teenagers had raped her in a hotel room at the holiday resort of Ayia Napa in July.

She was convicted of public mischief, which carries a fine, a jail term of up to one year, or both. The woman maintained that she had recanted her accusation under duress from police during persistent questioning without a lawyer present. Prosecutors and the court dismissed that claim.

"My conclusion is that the guilt of the accused has been proven beyond reasonable doubt," the presiding judge said in his verdict, describing her claims as inconsistent and adding that she had attempted to mislead the court. Britain's Foreign and Commonweath Office said it was "seriously concerned" about the fairness of the trial.

In a terse emailed statement released through the British High Commission in Nicosia, it said: "The UK is seriously concerned about the fair trial guarantees in this deeply distressing case and we will be raising the issue with the Cypriot authorities." The defendant's lawyers said she would appeal. Nonetheless, they urged the court to exercise leniency in sentencing, including the possibility of suspending any possible jail term.

"We believe there have been many violations in the procedure and the rights of fair trial of our client have been violated," said her lawyer, Nicoletta Charalambidou. The Israelis were released without charge 10 days after being arrested, the day the woman retracted her accusation. They were not summoned to court because prosecutors considered the case one of public mischief, not rape.

In testimony in open court, the defendant said she had been in a hotel room with one of the Israeli youths, with whom she had a relationship, before others appeared and she was pinned down. One defence witness, Marios Matsakis, a forensic pathologist who formerly worked for the state, said the woman's injuries were consistent with rape. Prosecutors said she had fabricated the allegation, angry at being filmed during sex.

"This victim was never protected, from the first instance," said Zelia Gregoriou, an activist who stood with about 20 individuals protesting against the verdict. "From the first instance, she was raped again and again by the press, by society and the legal system."

The woman left the courthouse with a blanket over her face and a handkerchief around her mouth, imprinted with an image of female lips sewn shut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street pulls back from records as investors take profits

Wall Streets major stock indexes slipped from record highs on Monday as investors booked profits from gains made this month after the United States and China reached a trade deal.The SP 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq w...

Report: Reds sign OF Akiyama to three-year, $15M deal

The Cincinnati Reds reportedly agreed to terms with Japanese outfielder Shogo Akiyama on a three-year, 15 million contract. Multiple Japanese media outlets reported the signing Monday, although there has been no official word from the Reds....

UPDATE 2-Pompeo to reaffirm U.S. support on visit to Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will reaffirm U.S. support for Ukraine this week, the State Department said on Monday, on the highest-level U.S. visit since President Donald Trumps impeachment over his handling of relations with Ukraine...

Seahawks expect S Diggs to return vs. Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks expect to have safety Quandre Diggs back in the lineup this week after the fifth-year veteran missed the previous two weeks due to an ankle injury. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said during a radio interview with Sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019