Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seelampur anti-CAA protest: Court grants bail to two accused on medical grounds

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted interim bail to two accused who were arrested after a protest against the citizenship law turned violent in the Seelampur area earlier this month.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 13:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 13:51 IST
Seelampur anti-CAA protest: Court grants bail to two accused on medical grounds
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted interim bail to two accused who were arrested after a protest against the citizenship law turned violent in the Seelampur area earlier this month. Session Judge Brijesh Garg granted bail for three weeks on medical grounds and asked the accused - Ali and Moinuddin - to pay Rs 20,000 with a surety of like amount. The court will now hear the matter on January 21.

It has further directed the medical examination of the duo to be conducted. Inter alia, the court asked the order copy of their bail to be handed over to the superintendent of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The counsel representing one of the accused named Ali sought bail on the grounds that his client has thyroid and gets regular fits in the jail.

The court asked how the other accused sustained injuries to which the defence counsel said that he received them during a lathi-charge. The court expressed apprehensions over it and said that it could not be because of lathi-charge. Replying to that, the Delhi Police said that he sustained injuries in a blast from a petrol bomb.

Yesterday, the court had issued a show-cause notice to the jail authorities for not producing the medical reports of the accused. The Delhi Police had arrested 14 people at the protest on December 17. Subsequently, the court sent them to 14-days judicial custody a day later.

The protesters had allegedly clashed with policemen and vandalised three buses during the protest. Many people were also injured in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ITBP Director General SS Deswal to handle additional charge of CRPF DG

Central Reserve Police Force CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar will be demitting the office on Monday after heading the force for more than 2 years. ITBP Director General SS Deswal will hold additional charge of the CRPF DG as its new head...

Israeli top court hears case on Netanyahu's political future

Israels Supreme Court convened Tuesday to hear a petition on whether an indicted member of parliament can form a new government, a key test case for whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can prolong his political career after elections ...

Outraged Iraq protesters storm US embassy: AFP (AFP) RS RS

Outraged Iraq protesters storm US embassy AFP AFP RS RS...

Railways renames RPF (Railway Protection Force) as Indian Railway Protection Service.

Railways renames RPF Railway Protection Force as Indian Railway Protection Service....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019