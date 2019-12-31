Mangaluru Police arrest youth for spreading communal hatred via social media

Mangaluru Police have arrested one person, Moideen Hameez, for spreading communal hatred through social media. Meanwhile, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police (CP) PS Harsha has appealed to people to desist from sending or forwarding any message which incites communal hatred or violence.

"I appeal to all ... especially youth to desist from sending or forwarding any message which incites communal hatred or violence.. please keep off from such messaging as it is illegal and would be followed by strict legal action by law enforcing agencies," the Commissioner of Police tweeted. The Mangaluru city police on Monday served notices to a few persons for posting inflammatory messages on social media.

The Cyber Crime police have summoned the accused persons to appear before it on January 2. "Action against miscreants spreading communal hatred on social media underway in a major way. A dedicated team of cyber experts is keeping a hawk's eye on anyone fomenting communal disharmony anywhere on the internet," Harsha said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

