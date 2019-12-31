Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITBP Director General SS Deswal to handle additional charge of CRPF DG

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General RR Bhatnagar will be demitting the office on Monday after heading the force for more than 2 years.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 15:23 IST
ITBP Director General SS Deswal to handle additional charge of CRPF DG
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General RR Bhatnagar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General RR Bhatnagar will be demitting the office on Monday after heading the force for more than 2 years. ITBP Director General SS Deswal will hold additional charge of the CRPF DG as its new head has not been announced yet.

Deswal will continue to head the force as an additional charge after retirement on the superannuation of RR Bhatnagar, a government order said. Bhatnagar, 1983 UP cadre IPS officer, is demitting the office today. He was appointed as CRPF DG in April 2017.

Before heading the CRPF, Bhatnagar was the Director-General of the Narcotics Control Bureau. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

China's Xi says 'sincerely' hopes for best for Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in comments broadcast on Tuesday that he sincerely hopes for the best for Hong Kong and its people, adding the situation there has been everybodys concern over the past few months.Without a harmonious and s...

Ben Stokes' dismissal was huge, say Faf du Plessis

After winning the first Test against England, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis termed Ben Stokes dismissal as huge. Even though Kesh Keshav Maharaj didnt bowl as much as he would have liked, the wickets he got for us in the second inning...

Customer drags GoMechanic in Consumer Court for faulty service, overcharging and harassment

Beware of tall claims of high quality services on web portals and advertisements. They are often designed to attract customers but the actual service may be harrowing and haunt you throughout your life. You may feel like a king at the recep...

U.S. embassy guards in Baghdad fire stun grenades at protesters outside

Security guards inside the U.S. embassy in Baghdad fired stun grenades at protesters outside the gates of the compound on Tuesday.Reuters correspondents heard four loud bangs.The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff had been evacuated fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019