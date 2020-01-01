Left Menu
Development News Edition

352 challans issued on New Year's Eve for drunken driving: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Wednesday informed that a total of 352 challans were issued on New Year's Eve for drunken driving.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 15:17 IST
352 challans issued on New Year's Eve for drunken driving: Delhi Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Wednesday informed that a total of 352 challans were issued on New Year's Eve for drunken driving. Delhi Police had made elaborate traffic arrangements for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic throughout the national capital.

Special arrangements were made for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place. Several restrictions were imposed from 8.00 pm onwards on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Eish Singhal had earlier said that women safety remains the top priority during New Year celebrations in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

In major rejig, 22 IAS and 28 PCS officers transferred in UP

In major administrative rejig, 22 IAS and 28 PCS officers were transferred and posted to other departments by the government in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Following the government order, Health and Family Welfare Department secretary Panka...

Lyon calls four-day Test concept ridiculous, Langer too not keen on change

ICCs proposal to introduce four-day Tests has met with stiff opposition from leading Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who termed it ridiculous while chief coach Justin Langer is also not in favour of tinkering with the traditional format. Lyo...

Delhi shivers as mercury drops to 2.4 deg Celsius for second time in a week

Cold weather conditions continued in Delhi on Wednesday as the minimum temperature settled at 2.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, officials said. Twenty-nine trains were delayed by two to nine hours as fog reduced visibility, th...

Delhi witnesses traffic congestion owing to New Year celebrations

Delhi witnessed massive traffic snarls on Wednesday as as people stepped out for New Year celebrations, officials said.The Delhi Traffic Police has been constantly alerting commuters about the vehicular traffic through its official handle o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020