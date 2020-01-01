Sixteen inmates killed in fight in Mexican prison

Sixteen inmates were killed and five more were wounded in a fight that broke out in a prison in the northern Mexican state of Zacatecas, the state government said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Security will be boosted at prisons in the state after the incident in the Varonil prison, the government said.

