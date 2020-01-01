C'garh: Five get life term for raping teenage girl in 2018

A special court in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district has sentenced five men to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a 16-year-old tribal girl in 2018. Special Judge (Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act) Girjia Devi Meravi on Tuesday evening convicted Rajendra Nishad (26), Lalit Sidar (24), Kheeramohan Paikra (24), Sunil Gupta (22) and Girdhari Paikra (22) in the gang rape case, Special Public Prosecutor A K Shrivastav said on Wednesday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them, he added. According to prosecution, the five men had abducted the girl from Rajpur village on October 25, 2018 in a car, and raped her in a nearby village.

They were booked under sections 376 D (gang rape), 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366 A (procuration of minor girl), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 B (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the SC and ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Shrivastav said. The chargesheet was filed in the special court on January 23, 2019..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.