HP: Case registered against unknown persons for killing adult male deer in Kullu

Police on Wednesday registered a case against unknown persons for killing an adult male deer in Hurla village of Gadsa Valley here.

"The body of the stag has been handed over to the wildlife wing of the Forest Department," said Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh.

The case has been registered under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. (ANI)

