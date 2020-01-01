222 Squadron gets resurrected with Su-30 MKI aircraft

The 222 Squadron 'The Tigersharks' of Indian Air Force got resurrected on Wednesday with state of the art Su-30 MKI Multirole Fighter aircraft, Indian Air Force said.

"#Resurrection: 222 Sqn 'The Tigersharks' got resurrected today with state of the art Su-30 MKI Multirole Fighter aircraft. Raised on 15 Sep 69 with Su-7, the Sqn was later equipped with #MiG27 Ground Attack Aircraft prior to getting numberplated in 2011.," IAF said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.