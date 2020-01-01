Punjab: Social Security, Women and Child Development Ministry launches 'Divyang' friendly website

The official website of Social Security, Women and Child Development Ministry has been made 'Divyang' friendly with many state of the art features. "The Punjab government is fully committed to provide a congenial environment to the 'Divyang' (Differently Abled) people of the state as it considers an article of faith to work tirelessly for their welfare." These views were expressed here today by the Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary on the occasion of launching the updated website of the department.

The minister said that the website (http//:sswcd.punjab.gov.in) will help Divyang to access the information regarding the various schemes of the department, read a press release. Chaudhary said that as many as 40 websites of various government departments have been adorned with the 'Divyang' friendly features and added that websites of other departments would soon be equipped these features under the 'Accessible India Campaign'.

"While updating the website, special care has been taken to ensure that the design, content and the pictures uploaded can be accessed by the 'Divyang' people in a hassle-free manner. The new-look website includes many special features such as Screen Reader and Magnifier thus enabling 'Divyang' persons to have a better viewing experience," he said. (ANI)

