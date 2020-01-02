Left Menu
Black flag shown to Assam CM by anti-CAA protesters in Barpeta

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was shown black flags by people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Sarthebari area of the district earlier on Wednesday.

  Barpeta (Assam)
  Updated: 02-01-2020 05:37 IST
  Created: 02-01-2020 05:37 IST
Black flags shown to CM Sarbananda Sonowal at Barpeta in Assam on Wednesday . Image Credit: ANI

Since the enactment of CAA on December 12 last year, protests have erupted in various parts of the country including the national capital. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

