GCC secretary general Zayani to become Bahrain's foreign minister - BNA

Bahrain appointed Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Abdullatif al-Zayani as the kingdom's next foreign minister, state news agency (BNA) reported on Thursday, citing a decision by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

Zayani replaces Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, minister since 2005 who has been appointed as diplomatic adviser to the king. BNA said Zayani would take up his post when his term as GCC secretary-general ends in 2020, without giving a precise date.

