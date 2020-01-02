Tunisian PM-designate names proposed ministers
Tunisia's designated prime minister Habib Jemli said on Thursday that Abderrahmen Khachtali would be the finance minister and Khaled Shili the foreign minister in a government he has proposed to the president.
Khachtali has served as secretary-general in the Finance Ministry while Shili was Tunisia's ambassador to Jordan.
