2 CISF personnel save life of passenger by giving him CPR at Delhi airport

A prompt action by two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel saved the life of a passenger after he collapsed at the Terminal-3 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here. The incident occurred at around 11:40 am on Wednesday, when a passenger, identified as Ashok Mahajan, fell unconscious near a baggage table at the Domestic Security Hold area on the terminal.

The CISF personnel -- Constable Madhusudan and Constable Manoj Kumar -- who were deployed at the area, rushed to the passenger after he collapsed and started Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) till he regained consciousness. Mahajan, along with seven co-passengers, was travelling to Udaipur by Vistara Airlines.

Achal Malhotra, a former Indian ambassador who was one of the co-passengers, appreciated the prompt action of the two CISF personnel. "The CISF team was extremely helpful in providing emergency medical assistance that is CPR to the passenger. We are grateful to you, Constable Madhusudan and Constable Manoj Kumar," he said.

CISF Director-General (DG) Rajesh Ranjan has also appreciated the action by both the personnel and said that they would be suitably rewarded. (ANI)

