UAE fund allocates $200 mln to support economic projects in Pakistan - WAM
The de facto United Arab Emirates ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, instructed the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development to allocate $200 million to support small and medium economic projects in Pakistan, a state news agency reported on Thursday.
The Crown Prince is in Islamabad where he met Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the two discussed "regional and international issues of mutual interest as well as ways to enhance bilateral ties," according to Sheikh Mohammed's tweet earlier in the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia, UAE swayed Russia for OPEC+ cuts at Abu Dhabi F1 race
Imran Khan cuts short Geneva visit, calls emergency meeting to discuss Musharraf verdict
Imran Khan holds emergency meeting as govt decides to back Musharraf during his appeal
India responds to Imran Khan's speech on 'impending refugee crisis', urges Pak to call for 'partnership not partisanship'
Threat to Pak from India increasing due to anti-CAA protest: Imran Khan