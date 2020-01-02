Bulandshahr : Two cops suspended in a bribery case

Two police officials were suspended following an inquiry against them in a bribery case. The accused are Sanjay Kumar, Station House Officer, Narsena Police Station and Constable Manish Kumar.

"The victim who is a resident of Noida had complained to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) against Sanjay Kumar and Manish Kumar alleging that duo asked for a bribe and threatened him to implicate in a false case if he fails to fulfil their unsolicited demand" said an official statement. Subsequently, an investigation was conducted and the two were found guilty, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

