Iran will take a crushing revenge for assassination of Soleimani - official

Iran will take crushing revenge for the assassination on Friday of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the top commander of the elite Quds Force, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami said, according to state news agency IRNA.

"A crushing revenge will be taken for Soleimani's unjust assassination ... We will take revenge from all those involved and responsible for his assassination," Hatami said.

