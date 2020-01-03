Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan.3

  03-01-2020
For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, JANUARY 3 ATHENS - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Athens (to Jan. 4).

PALM SPRINGS, Ca – 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (to Jan. 13). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 4

BURMA – 72nd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 5 BEIJING - Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith will pay an official visit to China (to Jan. 9).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 6

** HANOI, Vietnam - Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his counterpart Pham Binh Minh before attending the signing an agreement providing official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam. PORTUGAL - Portugal's finance minister and Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno speaks at a parliamentary committee in Lisbon about 2020 budget. - 0900 GMT

BEIJING - Kiribati President Taneti Mamau visits Beijing. LONDON - Costa Book Category Awards Winners to be announced. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 7 BANGKOK - Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi visits Thailand (to Jan. 8). CAIRO/DJIBOUTI/ASMARA/GITEGA/HARARE - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Egypt, Djibouti, Eritrea, Burundi and Zimbabwe (to Jan. 13).

WASHINGTON DC, United States - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the White House. PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 41st anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels. ISTANBUL, Turkey - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 9 ** LAUSANNE, Switzerland - 2020 Winter Youth Olympics (to Jan 22).

NEW YORK – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to visit New York. ZAGREB - European Commission visits Croatia as the nation starts its Presidency of the Council of the EU (to Jan. 10). - - - - - - - - -

Friday, JANUARY 10 BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2020 (to Jan. 19).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 9th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. TAIWAN - Taiwanese Legislative Yuan election.

TAIWAN – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 12 MOSCOW - Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, will visit Uzbekistan (to Jan. 13).

HAITI - 10th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 13

ABU DHABI - International Water Summit 2020 (to Jan. 16). ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14 MOSCOW - Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves on his first-ever visit to Russia (to Jan. 17).

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission's vice-presidents, Vera Jourova and Dubravka Suica, present the bloc's executive plan for its Conference on the Future of Europe. TUNISIA – 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

MOSCOW - The Gaidar Forum 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

Paris - OECD ministerial meeting on migration. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 20

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting

DAVOS, Switzerland - 2020 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. (to Jan. 24) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the "Review of the Stability and Growth Pact." - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, January 23 ZAGREB, CroatiaEU informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers (to Jan. 24). JERUSALEM – Charles, Prince of Wales, to visit Israel and attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25 EGYPT – 9th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 26

** LOS ANGELES - 2020 Grammy Awards - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 28 BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council meeting. TUESDAY - Costa Book of the Year will be announced. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29 BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice-President Sefcovic present the executive's 2020 work programme in Brussels. BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement methodology. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

** NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES - 2020 Writers Guild Awards - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

** GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

** GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. ** SAPPORO, Japan – 2020 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11).

** BERLIN - European Police Congress (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager holds debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell on the European Defence in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6 ** GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2020

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 ** VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 25).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 ** GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2020 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

** BEIRUT - 12th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. ** GLOBAL - World Radio Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 ** GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

** BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. ** LONDON - London Fashion Week February 2020 (to Feb. 18).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 ** PRISTINA - 12th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. BRUSSELSEurogroup Meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

** LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2020 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 ** BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1).

** VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2020 - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

** RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 ** RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh (to Feb. 23).

TOGO - Referendum. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 ** NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020 BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

