President Kovind meets achievers of various fields, hails them as true nation builders

President Ram Nath Kovind met achievers in various fields including science and innovation, sports, old art forms among others from across the country at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and urged them to continue their good work.

President Kovind meets achievers of various fields, hails them as true nation builders
President Ram Nath Kovind interacting with achievers at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Photo/Twitter(President of India). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind met achievers in various fields including science and innovation, sports, old art forms among others from across the country at the Rashtrapati Bhawan and urged them to continue their good work. "President Kovind interacted with achievers who have done commendable work in various fields - science and innovation, sports, empowerment of divyang persons, farming and afforestation, women and child empowerment, education, healthcare, revival of old art forms etc," read a tweet from the official handle of the President of India on Friday.

The prominent persons, from across the country, who had excelled in various fields were invited to meet the President. "Hailing from across the country, from Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala, these achievers were invited to meet the President and visit Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President lauded their contribution and called them true nation builders. He urged them to continue their good work," a second tweet from the same handle read.

The President also met the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, along with his wife Kalpana Murmu Soren, apart from Chief of the Army Staff, General MM Naravane who had called on President Kovind at his official residence, in two separate meetings on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

