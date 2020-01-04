Turkish court formally arrests five suspects over Ghosn's transit

A Turkish court ruled on Friday to formally arrest five suspects who were detained as part of an investigation into ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's transit through Turkey after fleeing Japan, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

Ghosn became an international fugitive after he revealed on Tuesday he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system in Japan, where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.

