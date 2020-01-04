Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. deportations of Guatemalans doubled over past decade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 02:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 01:59 IST
U.S. deportations of Guatemalans doubled over past decade
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump stepped up deportations of Guatemalans in 2019, doubling the number of migrants sent back from the United States a decade earlier, migration data from the Central American country showed on Friday.

Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration a major policy focus and has continued to press the issue in the run-up to the November U.S. presidential election. Last year, the United States deported 54,547 people to Guatemala on 486 flights, the highest since at least 2007, according to data from the Guatemalan Institute of Migration. In 2009, the year Trump's Democratic predecessor Barack Obama assumed office, there were 27,222 deportations.

"We associate the increase with migration policies of the United States," Alejandra Mena, a spokeswoman for the Guatemalan Institute of Migration, told Reuters. She said she expected 2020 to follow a similar pattern. There were more than 400,000 deportations to Guatemala during the decade through 2019, the institute's data show.

Deportations increased steadily in the first half-dozen years of Obama's two terms as president, peaking at 51,157 in 2014, and then fell sharply the following year. In 2017, the year Trump took office, 32,833 Guatemalans were deported from the United States. The next year deportations increased to 51,376.

In July, the Trump administration brokered an agreement with the Guatemalan government, allowing U.S. immigration officials to send migrants requesting asylum at the U.S.-Mexican border to apply for asylum in Guatemala instead. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's acting deputy secretary, Ken Cuccinelli, said the agreement could also apply to Mexicans and other nationalities.

Under the program, 40 asylum seekers from El Salvador and Honduras have so far been sent to Guatemala. Most of the people caught trying to enter the United States illegally come from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

As of 2017, an estimated 1.4 million people of Guatemalan origin were living in the United States, according to a recent analysis by the Pew Research Center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Iran's Soleimani and Iraq's Muhandis killed in air strike -militia spokesman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Gurdwara Nankana Sahib 'untouched and undamaged': Pak govt

Pakistan on Friday rejected reports that Gurdwara Nanakana Sahib near Lahore was desecrated by certain groups. Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, also known as the Gurdwara Janam Asthan, is the site where the first Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Nanak, was b...

Netanyahu supports Trump after Iran's Soleimani killed in US airstrike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday came out in the support of Trump administration for carrying out the strike near Baghdads international airport which led to the killing of Irans elite IRGC Qassem Soleimani, saying that T...

Soleimani planned to attack U.S. personnel in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, elsewhere -Trump administration official

Qassem Soleimani, Tehrans most prominent military commander, was planning imminent attacks on U.S. diplomats and armed forces in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday.Th...

Health News Roundup: Trump administration restricts e-cigarette flavors; Mental health declining among U.S. adults and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Trump administration restricts some e-cigarette flavorsThe Trump administration on Thursday announced a ban on some popular e-cigarette flavors, including fruit and mint, to curb rising t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020