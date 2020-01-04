Russia's Lavrov, Iran's Zarif discuss Soleimani killing - statement

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif over the phone on Friday to discuss the killing of Iran's military chief Qassem Soleimani, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Lavrov expressed his condolences over the killing," the statement said. "The ministers stressed that such actions by the United States grossly violate the norms of international law."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

