Delhi: 13 cases against builders accused of cheating people

As many as 13 FIRs have been lodged by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against the builders, accused of cheating innocent home buyers under the garb of 'Land Pooling Policy' of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

  New Delhi
  Updated: 04-01-2020 20:09 IST
  Created: 04-01-2020 20:09 IST
As many as 13 FIRs have been lodged by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against the builders, accused of cheating innocent home buyers under the garb of 'Land Pooling Policy' of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The EOW has registered criminal cases under relevant sections of the law against the builders who have duped many innocent people in the national capital under various schemes not approved by the government.

The builders have tried to attract home buyers in various categories for investment in lucrative housing schemes, especially in Dwarka and other peripheral areas of Delhi. "Thousands feared duped for Dwarka Habitation. A probe by the EOW is in progress," read the statement of Delhi Police. An SIT has also been constituted to further investigate the cases.

DDA had envisaged a policy in the name of 'Land Pooling Policy' for ensuring the availability of sufficient houses under the planned development of Delhi. In anticipation of such scheme, various builders and promoters grabbed it as an opportunity to exploit the situation by showing pictures to flat buyers and raised huge amounts from them for advance bookings in the name of registration, allotment, etc, said the statement.

Various attractive schemes have been floated in the market through different companies, developers, societies, builders in the name of the government approved 'Land Pooling Policy' demanding the registration fee or initial payments for booking of flats, the statement added. During the preliminary inquiry, it came to notice that some mischievous elements have launched their web portals and various types of electronics advertisements are being sent on e-media with regard to various housing schemes in order to cheat the general public at large and are collecting money from people.

Initial investigation has also revealed that the 'Nigerian gang' is also involved in duping people through the online transaction in the name of 'Land Pooling Policy', added the statement. (ANI)

