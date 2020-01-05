Britain's navy to accompany UK-flagged ships through Strait of Hormuz
Britain's navy will accompany UK-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz to provide protection after the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by U.S. forces.
Defense minister Ben Wallace said he had ordered the warships HMS Montrose and HMS Defender to prepare to return to escort duties for all ships sailing under a British merchant flag.
"The government will take all necessary steps to protect our ships and citizens at this time," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- UK
- Qassem Soleimani
- Iranian
- Strait of Hormuz
ALSO READ
Country is weeping, country is burning: Mukesh Bhatt on CAA
Rian Johnson stands by his treatment of Luke Skywalker in 'The Last Jedi'
UPDATE 1-Britain gives Advent's $5 bln Cobham takeover the green light
Ukraine says gas deal with Russia has option for 10-year extension
Russia's Gazprom pays $2.9 bn to settle Ukraine dispute