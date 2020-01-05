CAA protests: Meerut administration issues notice to 134 people

The Meerut district administration has issued a notice to as many as 134 people who were allegedly involved in the violence in connection with the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests here. Meerut city Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Pandey told ANI, "A notice has been issued through police stations to 134 people who had alleged involvement in the incidences of violence that occurred on December 20."

"As per the reports provided by Meerut Municipality, Meerut Development Authority (MDA) and Public Works Department (PWD), public properties worth 48 lakhs were destroyed in the protest," he added. Speaking further, he added: "The notice was issued based on the footages and videos of the violence and we have sent notices to those people who were seen carrying weapons during the clash."

The official also stated that the city's law and order is under control now. Recently, Uttar Pradesh police released a video alleging that a few violent protestors had tried to set some police personnel on fire during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the area on December 20. (ANI)

