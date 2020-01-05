Kota infants death shouldn't be politicised, says Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that matter pertaining to the death of 110 infants in Kota-based government hospital should not be politicised as it is an extremely sensitive issue. He added that it is the duty of government and hospital administration to work on improving things.

Speaking to ANI, Gehlot said, "It is an extremely sensitive issue, this is not an issue over which politics should be done, even one infant should not die. It is the duty of government and hospital administration to work on improving things." The Chief Minister said that the Centre should give support to states in the National Health Mission.

Commenting on reported differences with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Gehlot said, "We took decisions collectively. Differences are common in some states." Pilot had earlier said that accountability should be fixed in infants death.

"I think our response to this issue could have been more compassionate and sensitive. After being in power for 13 months I think it serves no purpose to blame the previous government's misdeeds. Accountability should be fixed," he had said. 110 infants have died till now from December at JK Lon government hospital in Rajasthan's Kota.

On Saturday, a central team of experts visited the hospital to take stock of the incident.A three-member state government committee of doctors, who was sent to investigate the matter on December 23 and 24, found that the hospital is short of beds and it requires improvement. However, the committee gave a clean chit to the doctors for any lapses over the recent death of infants admitted there.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Rajasthan to submit a detailed report within four weeks about the steps being taken to address the issue of child deaths in the hospital. The commission also asked the Chief Secretary to ensure that such deaths of the children do not take place in the future due to lack of infrastructure and health facilities at the hospitals. (ANI)

