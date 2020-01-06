NATO to hold urgent meeting on Monday over Iraq-Iran crisis
NATO ambassadors will gather on Monday in Brussels for an urgent meeting convened by the head of the military alliance to discuss the situation in the Middle East after a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad killed a top Iranian general, a NATO official said.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg organized the meeting after consultations with a member of the alliance.
NATO ambassadors meet regularly, but Monday's meeting was organized at short notice after the alliance decided on Saturday to suspend its training mission in Iraq over security risks following the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday.
