Bribery case: Delhi HC adjourns CBI's plea seeking extension to complete probe against Asthana, others

The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned hearing on the Central Bureau Investigation's plea seeking a further extension for concluding its probe against Rakesh Asthana, Devender Kumar, Manoj Prasad and others in a corruption case. Justice Vibhu Bakhru deferred the hearing on CBI plea seeking another extension to complete the investigation of the bribery charges against Kumar, Asthana, Prasad and others.

The CBI has also filed a status report containing developments made in the investigation in a sealed cover for consideration of Court. The report containing details of investigation and evidence gathered had been prepared before the submission of the last status report before the court. The CBI's application further stated that it needs more time for legal scrutiny by supervisory officers and simultaneously to complete the investigation as expeditiously as possible.

Asthana and Kumar are being probed by the CBI for allegedly accepting the bribe in exchange for a clean chit to Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana. Asthana had also accused former CBI Director Alok Verma of trying to falsely implicate him in the case, following which the Centre sent both on leave last year. (ANI)

