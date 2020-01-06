Court extends JC of 15 persons, arrested for anti-CAA violence in Daryaganj

A city court on Monday extended till January 18 the judicial custody of 15 accused, arrested for allegedly perpetrating violence during an anti-CAA protest in the Central Delhi's Daryaganj last month. The judicial custody of the accused were extended after they produced before Additional District Judge Manish Yaduvanshi through video conference from jail where they have been lodged.

The court, which is to hear Tuesday the bail pleas of the accused, on Monday also sought from the prosecution some clarifications in the case. It had earlier asked the police to examine CCTV footage to ascertain the alleged roles of accused persons in the violence.

The court had said there was a possibility of ascertaining exact roles of the accused in the alleged offences by examining the CCTV footage of the area. A magisterial court had denied bail to the 15 accused on December 23, after which they have approached the sessions court for the relief.

They were arrested after violence broke out in Daryaganj on December 20 during a demonstration against the recent changes in the citizenship law. The protest turned violent when a group of protesters resorted to stone-pelting after the police tried to evict them from the area. In the ensuing melee, a car had been set ablaze and several vehicles damaged.

All the accused are presently in judicial custody. One of those arrested had claimed to be a juvenile. The police, however, had said he had identified himself as a 23-year-old adult.

