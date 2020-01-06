J'khand CM approves formation of 22 fast track courts for sexual offence cases

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday approved the formation of 22 fast track special courts for expeditious trial of rape cases, including that of minors under POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Act in the state. "Chief Minister Hemant Soren has approved the administrative formation of 22 Fast track Special Courts for faster disposal of rape cases and cases under POCSO Act," the Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand tweeted.

"Approval has been given for the formation of 22 posts for District and Additional Sessions Judge. In addition to that, 7 posts in each of these 22 courts would be created under Class III and Class IV for operations. The total number of posts will be 154 under the non-gazetted category," the CMO said in another tweet. Soren was recently sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand after the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a comfortable majority by securing 47 seats in the 81-member House in the assembly elections held in December last year. (ANI)

