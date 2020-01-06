U.S. Embassy in Israel issues alert warning of heightened Mideast tensions
The U.S. Embassy in Israel on Monday issued a security alert warning U.S. citizens of "heightened tensions" in the Middle East and highlighting the risk of rocket attacks.
The alert, published on the Embassy's website and that of the State Department, made no mention of the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone strike last week, or of any specific country or group.
Headlined "Heightened Middle East Tensions" it warned of possible "security risks to U.S. citizens abroad," adding: "Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy strongly encourages U.S. citizens to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness, as security incidents, including rocket fire, often take place without warning."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Qassem Soleimani
- Middle East
- Iranian
- State Department
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Egypt to begin gas imports from Israel by mid-Jan 2020 -industry source
Egypt to begin gas imports from Israel by mid-January 2020 -industry source
Health News Summary: Israel's IceCure says gets FDA nod to treat tumors in liver, kidney
UPDATE 2-Egypt to begin gas imports from Israel by mid-Jan 2020
Syrian air defense intercepts missiles from Israel -state media