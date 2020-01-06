Left Menu
U.N. chief warns of 'profound risk of miscalculation' amid rising geopolitical tensions

  06-01-2020
  • Created: 06-01-2020 22:39 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that "geopolitical tensions are at their highest level this century" and called on world leaders to stop escalating tensions, exercise maximum restraint and re-start dialogue.

Without naming any countries, Guterres told reporters: "This cauldron of tensions is leading more and more countries to take unpredicted decisions with unpredictable consequences and a profound risk of miscalculation."

His warning came after the United States killed Iran's most prominent general Qassem Soleimani on Friday, deepening a crisis that has heightened fears of a major Middle East conflagration.

