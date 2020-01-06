UK foreign minister Raab urges diplomatic solution to Iran tensions

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday he was urging all those involved to find a diplomatic solution to tensions which have flared following the killing of a top Iranian military commander by the United States. Speaking following a meeting of senior British ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to discuss the crisis, Raab said he had spoken to Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier on Monday.

"The key message that we have got to all of our European and American partners but critically also to the Iranians, to the Iraqis and all of those affected in the region is the importance of diffusing the tensions, to de-escalate ... and the importance of finding a diplomatic way through," Raab said. Asked about President Donald Trump's threat to attack Iranian cultural sites, Raab said such sites were protected under international law and Britain expected that to be respected.

