Fire breaks out at godown in Thane

A massive fire broke out at a godown in Mumbra area here on Tuesday morning. Firefighting operations are currently underway. More details are currently awaited.

This comes after five persons were injured after a fire broke out in a building at Kamathipura area in Mumbai's Nagpada on Monday. Fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Those injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. (ANI)

