EU, Italy, Britain, France, Germany to discuss Libya in Brussels on Tuesday

The European Union's top diplomat and the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany, and Italy will meet on Tuesday afternoon in Brussels to discuss Libya, an EU spokesman said.

Separately, Britain, France, and Germany may discuss their position on the Iran nuclear deal before a meeting of all EU foreign ministers on Friday, the spokesman said.

