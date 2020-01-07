Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan.7

  Updated: 07-01-2020 17:49 IST
  • Created: 07-01-2020 17:49 IST
For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JANUARY 7 ** PARIS - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks with EU trade chief Phil Hogan - 0730 GMT.

TRIPOLI - Foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Italy visit Libya along with the EU's foreign policy chief to push for a diplomatic solution amid an escalation of fighting round in the capital, Tripoli. PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Paris - 1130 GMT. BANGKOK - Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi visits Thailand (to Jan. 8). CAIRO/DJIBOUTI/ASMARA/GITEGA/HARARE - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Egypt, Djibouti, Eritrea, Burundi and Zimbabwe (to Jan. 13).

WASHINGTON DC, United States - U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the White House. PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 41st anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. ALGIERS - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Algeria where talks are likely to focus on the situation in neighboring Libya (final day).

PALM SPRINGS, Ca – 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (to Jan. 13). BEIJING - Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith will pay an official visit to China (to Jan. 9).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8 LONDON - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London to discuss the upcoming Brexit negotiations. LONDON - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a speech at the LSE where she will discuss 'building another future for the EU-UK partnership' - 1100 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels. ISTANBUL, Turkey - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 9 ** MANILA - Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu meets with Philippine counterpart Teodoro Locsin for bilateral talks during his visit to the Philippines - 0300 GMT.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - 2020 Winter Youth Olympics (to Jan 22). NEW YORKIranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to visit New York.

ZAGREB - European Commission visits Croatia as the nation starts its Presidency of the Council of the EU (to Jan. 10). - - - - - - - - - Friday, JANUARY 10

JAKARTA - Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu visits Indonesia. BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2020 (to Jan. 19).

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

MOSCOW - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to make a working visit to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 9th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement.

TAIWAN - Taiwanese Legislative Yuan election. TAIWAN – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

MOSCOW - Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, will visit Uzbekistan (to Jan. 13). HAITI - 10th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 13 ABU DHABI - International Water Summit 2020 (to Jan. 16).

ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

MOSCOW - Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves on his first-ever visit to Russia (to Jan. 17). STRASBOURG, France - European Commission's vice-presidents, Vera Jourova and Dubravka Suica, present the bloc's executive plan for its Conference on the Future of Europe.

TUNISIA – 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15 MOSCOW - The Gaidar Forum 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17 ** BRUSSELS - Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes speaks at conference in Brussels - 1100 GMT.

Paris - OECD ministerial meeting on migration. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 20

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting DAVOS, Switzerland - 2020 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. (to Jan. 24) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22 BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the "Review of the Stability and Growth Pact." - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, January 23 ZAGREB, Croatia — EU informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers (to Jan. 24). JERUSALEM – Charles, Prince of Wales, to visit Israel and attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

EGYPT – 9th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 26 LOS ANGELES - 2020 Grammy Awards - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28 BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council meeting. TUESDAY - Costa Book of the Year will be announced. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

GREECE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets French President Emmanuel Macron. BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice-President Sefcovic present the executive's 2020 work programme in Brussels. BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement methodology. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES - 2020 Writers Guild Awards - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. SAPPORO, Japan – 2020 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11).

BERLIN - European Police Congress (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager holds debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell on the European Defence in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2020

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 25).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2020 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

BEIRUT - 12th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. LONDON - London Fashion Week February 2020 (to Feb. 18).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 12th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. BRUSSELSEurogroup Meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2020 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1).

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2020 - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh (to Feb. 23).

TOGO - Referendum. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020 BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 5 ** VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 6

** VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

