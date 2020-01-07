UK PM Johnson welcomes Cyprus court ruling to release British teen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the decision by a court in Cyprus to hand a suspended sentence to a British teenager accused of faking a gang-rape allegation, allowing the 19-year-old to return home, his spokesman said.

The spokesman also said Britain would work with Cyprus and other countries to ensure that such a case could not happen again.

