Lebanon says it will take the necessary steps over Interpol red notice for ex-Nissan boss Ghosn

Lebanon's public prosecutor has received an Interpol red notice over fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn and will take the necessary steps, caretaker justice minister Albert Serhan said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Serhan said that no file had yet been received related to an arrest warrant issued by Japanese prosecutors for Ghosn's wife Carole.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.