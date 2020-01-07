Lebanon says it will take the necessary steps over Interpol red notice for ex-Nissan boss Ghosn
Lebanon's public prosecutor has received an Interpol red notice over fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn and will take the necessary steps, caretaker justice minister Albert Serhan said on Tuesday.
In a statement, Serhan said that no file had yet been received related to an arrest warrant issued by Japanese prosecutors for Ghosn's wife Carole.
