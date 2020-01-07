Left Menu
Crime Branch finding it difficult to identify accused as CCTV server damaged in JNU, says Delhi Police sources

Crime Branch of Delhi Police is finding it difficult to identify the accused involved in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence as CCTV server have been damaged, sources said.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Crime Branch of Delhi Police is finding it difficult to identify the accused involved in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) violence as CCTV server have been damaged, sources said. Delhi Police sources told ANI that police is not getting CCTV footage due to server damage done on January 3, adding that an FIR was registered in this regard.

Sources in Delhi Police further said that police have also taken into account the WhatsApp screenshots being circulated and have identified the numbers as well. Stressing that most of the numbers are switched off right now, Delhi Police sources said their location at the time of violence will be taken through CDR.

More than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS after a masked mob, brandishing rods and sticks, entered the university and attacked them and their professors on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

