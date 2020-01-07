Andhra CM will give Rs 5 lakh aid to 20 fishermen released from Pak prison, says Fisheries Minister Ramana

Andhra Pradesh Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana on Tuesday said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will give Rs 5 lakh as financial aid to 20 fishermen released from the prison in Pakistan. Ramana, who went to Wagah-Attari border to receive the released fishermen, returned to the state on Tuesday with 20 fishermen this evening.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: "As many as 20 fishermen, who were imprisoned in Pakistan prison for 14 months, have now been freed with the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy." "The state government will take care of them until their life returns to normalcy. This evening they will meet the Chief Minister. He will provide them Rs 5 lakh each as instant assistance," said Ramana. (ANI)

