Number of Salvadorians deported home rises 40% in 2019

The number of Salvadorians deported from Mexico and the United States back to their home country increased more than 40% in 2019 compared to a year earlier, the country's migration authority said Tuesday.

Central American countries, Mexico and the United States have all hardened their migration policies over the past year, including deploying military, to stop undocumented migrants crossing borders on their way north.

El Salvador received 37,297 deported citizens last year, up from 26,503 a year earlier, official statistics obtained by Reuters showed.

