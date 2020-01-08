CRPF DIG throws boiling water on mess staff in Bihar, inquiry initiated

Irate over being served boiling water for drinking, a CRPF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) allegedly threw the hot water on the face of the Mess staff and also poured it inside his jersey. The incident took place in Bihar's Rajgir on January 2 and the victim has suffered severe burn injuries on his face and body. The injured staff Amol Kharat is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"A DIG DK Tripathi who was in the in a recruitment drive and asked mess staff to provide hot water for him to drink. The mess staff Amol Kharat who was in mess duty allegedly brought boiling hot water and when DIG tried to drink it he couldn't," said a senior CRPF official. According to the sources, "Following which, DIG scolded Amol very badly for serving him hot water. Annoyed DIG poured the hot water on him. He has suffered burnt serious injuries on face and chest."

CRPF headquarters has initiated an enquiry led by an IG level officer and has sought a report by January 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

