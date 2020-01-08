SC to hear Centre's PIL regarding transfer of pleas against CAA from state HCs on Jan 10

The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to hear on January 10 the Central government's petition seeking to transfer those PILs filed and pending in various state High Courts against the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to the apex court. Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre, mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.

He requested the top court to hear the matter by contending that the High Courts may take different views on the same issue. After hearing the mentioning, CJI Bobde agreed to hear the petition on Friday.

It is to be noted that as many as 60 petitions have been filed before the court challenging the newly amended law. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

