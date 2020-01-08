Ukraine trying to determine number of citizens killed in Iran plane crash
Ukraine is trying to establish how many of its citizens were killed in a plane crash in Iran, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday.
In a statement, Honcharuk said 167 passengers and 9 crew had been registered to fly, citing preliminary data, and added that a Ukrainian consular official was at the crash site.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy broke off a visit to Oman to return to Kiev because of the crash, his office said in a separate statement.
