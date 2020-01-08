Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avenging general's killing, Iran strikes at U.S. troops in Iraq, Trump weighs response

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 15:47 IST
Avenging general's killing, Iran strikes at U.S. troops in Iraq, Trump weighs response
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. killing of an Iranian general, raising the stakes in its conflict with Washington amid concern of a wider war in the Middle East. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressing a gathering of Iranians chanting "Death to America" , said the attacks were a "slap on the face" of the United States and U.S. troops should leave the region.

Tehran's foreign minister said Iran took "proportionate measures" in self-defense and did not seek to escalate the confrontation. The next move appeared to lie with Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who ordered the drone strike that killed General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday, gave an initial response on Twitter: "All is well!". Casualties and damage from the missile attacks were being assessed and Trump said he would make a statement on Wednesday.

Trump, who was impeached last month and faces an election this year, at the weekend threatened to target 52 Iranian sites if Iran retaliated for Soleimani's killing. CASUALTY TOLL DISPUTED

Iranian state television said Iran had fired 15 ballistic missiles from its territory at U.S. targets in its neighbor Iraq. The bases targeted were al-Asad airbase and another facility in Erbil, the Pentagon said. One source said early indications were of no U.S. casualties, while other U.S. officials declined to comment.

Iranian television said 80 "American terrorists" had been killed and U.S. helicopters and military equipment damaged. It provided no evidence of how it obtained that information. Germany, Denmark, Norway, and Poland said none of their troops in Iraq were hurt. Britain, which also has personnel in Iraq, condemned the Iranian action. Iraq said its forces did not suffer casualties.

More than 5,000 U.S. troops remain in Iraq along with the other foreign forces in a coalition that has trained and backed Iraqi forces against the threat of Islamic State militants. "As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.

In Tehran, Khamenei said in a televised speech: "Military action like this is not sufficient. What is important is ending the corrupting presence of America in the region. "This region will not accept the presence of America," he said, renewing Tehran's long-standing demand for Washington to withdraw its forces.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the strikes "concluded" Tehran's response to the killing of Soleimani, who had been responsible for building up Iran's network of proxy armies across the Middle East and who was buried in his hometown Kerman on Monday after days of national mourning. "We do not seek an escalation of the war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression," he wrote on Twitter.

Iranian television reported an official in the supreme leader's office as saying the missile attacks were the "weakest" of several retaliation scenarios. It quoted another source saying Iran had lined up 100 other potential targets. WAY OUT?

If the U.S. military was spared casualties and Iran takes no further measures to retaliate for Soleimani's killing, there might be an opportunity for Washington and Tehran to seek a way out of their increasingly violent confrontation. Analysts have said that despite its strident rhetoric, Iran will want to avoid any conventional military conflict with superior U.S. forces. In the past, they say it has focussed on asymmetric strikes, such as sabotage or other military action via proxies.

U.S. officials said Soleimani was killed because of intelligence indicating forces under his command planned attacks on U.S. targets in the region. They have not provided evidence. Before Soleimani was buried his body was taken on a tour of cities in Iraq and Iran, drawing huge crowds. A stampede at his funeral on Tuesday killed at least 56 people.

An hour after the Iranian missile attack, state television showed footage of the burial, where hundreds of people started chanting "God is greatest" when the strikes were announced over loudspeakers. "His revenge was taken and now he can rest in peace," Iranian television said.

Friction between Iran and the United States rose after Trump withdrew in 2018 from a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, approved by his predecessor Barack Obama, and reimposed sanctions on Tehran slashing its vital oil exports. Khamenei, in his speech on Wednesday, ruled out any resumption of talks with Washington on the 2015 deal.

Trump's U.S. political rivals have challenged his decision to order Soleimani's killing and questioned its timing in a U.S. election year. Democrats in the U.S. Congress and some of the party's presidential contenders warned about the escalating conflict.

"We must ensure the safety of our service members, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford a war," U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Twitter. In an apparently unrelated incident, a Ukrainian airliner with more than 160 people on board crashed on Wednesday soon after taking off from Tehran, killing all on board. The Ukrainian embassy said the cause was engine failure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Time too short for full new EU-Britain partnership deal by end-2020 -EU

There is not enough time to negotiate all aspects of the future relationship between the European Union and Britain by the end of this year so both sides will have to choose what they want to focus on, the head of the European Commission sa...

'Anything can happen in future', BJP leader on Fadnavis-Raj

A day after the meeting between BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray fuelled speculation of a tie-up in Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader on Wednesday said anything can happen in the future. Fadnavis, a former Maharashtr...

I have a young team that is learning, says Manchester United manager Solskjaer

I have a young team that is learning, said Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after suffering a defeat at the hands of Manchester City. Manchester City registered a 3-1 win over Manchester United on Wednesday during the first le...

Sandeep Patil says he's not in favour of four-day Tests

Former India batsman Sandeep Patil on Wednesday joined the bandwagon of past and present cricketers to oppose the idea of four-day Tests, saying the five-day game tests the character of an individual. Patil was here at the iconic Cricket Cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020